As of November 13, 2026 at 11:00 a.m., the City of Santa Rosa sandbag station is closed because rainfall has not reached the level needed to open it. When it does open, free sand and bags will be available at the City Municipal Services Center North, 55 Stony Point Road, for City of Santa Rosa residents who need to control rain run-off on their property.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Santa Rosa, California