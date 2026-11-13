In Sonoma County, more than 8,600 caregivers help loved ones through the In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS) program. More than 9,000 residents get this support, mostly from family members. The Board of Supervisors has named November 2026 as National Family Caregivers Month in Sonoma County to honor the work of family caregivers of older adults, people with disabilities, and loved ones of all ages.

If you or someone you love needs care or caregiver support, help is available. You can call the County’s Aging and Disability Resource Hub Information & Assistance line at (707) 565-4636. Caregivers can also connect with the Redwood Caregiver Resource Center at www.redwoodfcn.com and the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org/help-support/caregiving for more support and information.

This content is adapted from materials provided by County of Sonoma