The post shares facts about the Australian Fuchsia, also called Correa spp.. It is an evergreen shrub from Australia, small to medium in size, with tubular flowers that can be white, pink, or red. It usually blooms from fall through spring and does well in cool sun or part shade with good drainage.

The plant needs low water, can grow in most soils, and blooms in fall, winter, and spring. Neighbors can learn more details about this water smart plant on the Water Smart Plant Picker website linked in the post.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership