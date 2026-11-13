Santa Rosa has some very special cats hoping for a calm, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, these kitties are waiting at local shelters right now.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption fee: $101

Shelter: Sonoma County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (707) 565-7100

Janeway is a beautiful gray tabby with a soft medium coat. She’s an adult cat, so her size and temperament are already set, making her a good match for adopters who like a more settled kitty. If you’re looking for a calm companion to share your home, Janeway could be the one.

👉 Meet JANEWAY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico / dilute calico

Calico / dilute calico Adoption fee: $101

Shelter: Sonoma County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (707) 565-7100

Honey Boo Boo is a striking calico girl with classic patchy coloring. As an adult cat, she’s past the wild kitten stage and ready to settle into a routine with her new family. If you love a cat with bold markings and a steady presence, she may be a great fit.

👉 Meet HONEY BOO BOO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 2 years

2 years Gender: Male

Male Primary color: Black

Black Weight: 4.6 lbs

4.6 lbs Adoption fee: $145

Shelter: Humane Society of Sonoma County (Santa Rosa location)

Phone: (707) 542-0882

Frisco is a young black cat with a gentle, shy nature who’s looking for a patient person to help him blossom. The shelter doesn’t know much about his past, but they do know he’s very responsive to really tasty treats—that’s the key to his heart. If you can offer time, love, and a quiet space, Frisco could grow into a wonderful companion. You can visit him at the Santa Rosa shelter or call to speak with an adoptions counselor for more details.

👉 Meet Frisco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Santa Rosa, CA, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing this post, or starting an adoption application. Your home could be the safe, loving place one of these cats has been waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.