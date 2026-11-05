Seasonal road crossing closures in Cloverdale

The Asti Summer Crossing on Washington School Rd between Asti Rd and River Rd in Cloverdale is now closed for the season as of Thursday, Nov. 5. Crews are removing the crossing today, and the road in this area is not open to traffic.

The Odd Fellows seasonal crossing is expected to close on Monday, Nov. 9. Neighbors should plan other routes and follow all road closure signs and barricades. Weekly updates will be shared by Sonoma County Public Infrastructure.

This content is adapted from materials provided by County of Sonoma