Santa Rosa police November beat news online

The Santa Rosa Police Department has posted the November Beat Newsletters on its website. The newsletters include “The Chief’s Corner,” where Police Chief John Cregan talks about issues that affect Santa Rosa and shares city-wide police statistics.

Each beat newsletter also has updates from your beat lieutenant with local concerns, crime trends, and safety tips for your area. Neighbors can use the link to find which beat their neighborhood is in and read the newsletter for that beat.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Santa Rosa Police Department