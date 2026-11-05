🏥 Santa Rosa Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

Santa Rosa’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic medicine to vet care and lab work. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Concentra

Concentra Location: Santa Rosa, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $270,000–$330,000/year + $20K bonus potential and monthly/quarterly incentives

+ and monthly/quarterly incentives Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm, no nights/weekends/call

This clinic-based role focuses on caring for America’s workforce in a team setting, with strong support, generous PTO, CME time, and robust benefits. Great fit if you want predictable hours, leadership opportunities, and training in occupational medicine.

Employer: Concentra

Concentra Location: Santa Rosa, CA (1221 N Dutton Ave)

(1221 N Dutton Ave) Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000–$220,000/year + $50K hiring bonus and monthly/quarterly incentives

+ and monthly/quarterly incentives Schedule: Many clinics Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm, no nights/weekends/holidays/call

You’ll handle exams, procedures, and patient management in a busy occupational health clinic with strong training and advancement paths. Comes with PTO, CME time, malpractice coverage, 401(k) match, and full medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Concentra

Concentra Location: Santa Rosa, CA

Type: PRN (as-needed)

(as-needed) Pay: $85.00–$120.00/hour

Clinic Hours: Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm

Per-diem advanced practice role in an occupational health clinic, doing exams, procedures, and urgent-care style visits. Good option if you want high hourly pay and flexible, supplemental shifts without nights.

Employer: New Solutions

Location: Santa Rosa, CA

Type: Full-time, permanent

Schedule: Mon–Fri, outpatient

Compensation: Competitive salary with bonus, relocation assistance, and full benefits

Join an outpatient derm team seeing a range of general dermatology cases in a supportive practice. Ideal for a California-licensed PA, especially with derm experience, who wants steady weekday hours and strong benefits.

Employer: Western Veterinary Partners – Santa Rosa Veterinary Hospital

Location: Santa Rosa, CA

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $34–$42/hour + bi-annual bonus and hiring bonus ($500–$2,000)

This role blends hospital management with at least 50% on-the-floor clinical work in a long-established, multi-doctor small animal and exotics practice. Includes CE allowance, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and pet discounts.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Location: Santa Rosa, CA

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks

Travel contract, Pay: $1,428/week

Shift: 4x10 nights

Work in a fast-paced acute care setting doing blood draws and specimen collection while keeping patients comfortable and safe. Comes with weekly pay, referral bonuses, medical/dental/vision, and a 401(k) plan.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.