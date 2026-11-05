🔧 Santa Rosa Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Santa Rosa has steady demand for people who keep buildings, homes, and outdoor spaces in great shape. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Santa Rosa, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time, on-call / as needed

Pay: $18.00–$20.00 per hour

Flexible cleaning role covering last-minute shifts and absences; great if you want extra hours and can be available on short notice. Prior janitorial experience is preferred, and you’ll need reliable transportation and to pass a background check.

Employer: Brightway Enterprises

Location: Santa Rosa & Sonoma County, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Independent 1099 subcontractor (project-based)

Estimated Pay: $50,000–$250,000 per year (depends on projects you accept)

Ideal if you already run a landscaping or outdoor-services business and want more paid jobs without paying for leads. You pick the projects, set your pricing, and use your own crew and equipment while Brightway handles customer intake and admin.

Employer: Climate Services Heating and Air Conditioning

Location: Santa Rosa, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time, with potential to move to full-time

Pay: $30.00–$50.00 per hour, based on experience

Hands-on role installing residential and light commercial HVAC systems, with room to grow into full-time if you perform well. Best for someone with 3+ years of install experience and EPA Section 608 certification who wants solid pay and a flexible start.

If something here fits you (or a friend), click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so you’re early in the stack.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.