🚌 Santa Rosa Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Santa Rosa has some solid transportation roles right now, from hands-on bus work to cannabis delivery. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Transdev North America

Transdev North America Location: Santa Rosa, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $26.00/hr, progressing to $28.36/hr over 6 years

Work on public transit buses and other diesel vehicles, keeping Santa Rosa riders moving safely. Union role with pension, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation, sick time, holidays, tool reimbursement, and ASE support. Best fit if you have 2+ years diesel mechanic experience and can work flexible shifts.

Employer: MV Transportation

Location: Santa Rosa, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00/hr starting

Ride along on routes and help passengers on and off the bus, especially riders with disabilities. You’ll keep things calm and safe, support the driver, and communicate with dispatch. Great if you have strong people skills, can lift 50 lbs, and like helping others.

Employer: Flora Terra

Location: Santa Rosa, CA

Type: Full-time (32–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.50 – $25.00/hr

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, PTO, paid sick time

Drive company vehicles to deliver cannabis products between licensed facilities while keeping inventory secure and paperwork accurate. Good fit if you’re 21+, have a clean driving record, detail-oriented, and comfortable with local driving and some weekend shifts.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.