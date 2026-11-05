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Santa Paula

Home fire safety event in Hillview Estates

7 days ago
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In October, the Santa Paula Police Department, Hillview Estates community, and American Red Cross volunteers held a Sound the Alarm event in Santa Paula. They met with residents to share home fire safety tips and help people get ready for emergencies.

During the event, 33 homes were made safer and 81 smoke alarms were installed. The team completed 26 of 30 planned visits and also helped with 8 extra requests from neighbors. This work helped many families and supports a safer Ventura County.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Santa Paula Police Department

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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