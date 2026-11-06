🐶 Energetic Dogs in Santa Paula Ready for Active Homes

Santa Paula has some amazing, high-energy dogs looking for the right people to love them. If you enjoy adventures, training, and playtime, one of these pups could be your perfect match.

Breed: Mutt mix

Mutt mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Shelter: Search Dog Foundation (Santa Paula, CA)

(Santa Paula, CA) Size: About 40 pounds

About Tina:

Tina may be small, but she thinks she’s ten feet tall. She’s full of energy, enthusiasm, and determination and loves to tackle new challenges. One of her favorite things in the world is playing frisbee—she’ll leap up and catch it before it even hits the ground.

She’s best suited for an active home that enjoys training, games, and outdoor fun. If you’re looking for a driven, athletic partner to keep you moving, Tina could be the one.

👉 Meet Tina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Search Dog Foundation (Santa Paula, CA)

(Santa Paula, CA) Weight: About 48 pounds

About Chase:

Chase is a classic toy-loving Lab with sweet doe eyes and a big heart. He has a serious love of tug and retrieving games and is always ready for the next round. He came to the program with a strong desire to hunt and search, happily racing out again and again to find toys.

Chase is ideal for someone who wants a smart, driven dog and enjoys interactive play and training. He thrives when he has a job to do and a partner to do it with.

👉 Meet Chase and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Australian Shepherd mix

Border Collie / Australian Shepherd mix Age: Young (about 2 years)

Young (about 2 years) Gender: Female (spayed)

Color: White with Black

White with Black Shelter: Search Dog Foundation (Santa Paula, CA)

About Shotsie:

Shotsie is a 2-year-old Border Collie mix with the talent and drive to shine in an active home. She’s confident, highly social, and very fun to be around. She’s also dog-savvy and does well with dogs of different sizes and energy levels, adjusting her play style to match.

She has a high toy and hunt drive and will do best with people who enjoy training, games, and giving her plenty of mental and physical exercise.

👉 Meet Shotsie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Shelter: Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center

Shelter Phone: (805) 525-8609

Location: Santa Paula, CA

About Tye:

Tye’s “dating profile” says it all: he’s a fun-loving, athletic guy with lots of energy and a big personality. He loves to stay active, explore, play, and hang out with his favorite people. He’s also eager to please and enjoys learning new things.

Tye is looking for an active home that can give him plenty of exercise, playtime, and adventure. He can be a bit selective, so a family willing to work with the shelter on proper introductions and guidance will help him thrive.

👉 Meet Tye and apply to adopt on adoptapet or call Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center at (805) 525-8609 for more info.

If you’re in or near Santa Paula, CA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Share this with friends and family—your share might be the one that helps a pup find their forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.