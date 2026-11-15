Santa Monica’s legal scene is busy right now, with strong demand for plaintiff-side talent and trial support. If you’re ready for more courtroom action or complex litigation, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Plaintiff-side asbestos & mesothelioma firm (name not listed)

Plaintiff-side asbestos & mesothelioma firm (name not listed) Location: Santa Monica, CA (travel about 50% of the year)

(travel about of the year) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hands-on, trial-focused paralegal role where you own trial prep, exhibits, filings, and logistics from start to finish. Great fit if you love high-stakes litigation, don’t mind extended travel (LA plus Hawaii, NY, Chicago, SC), and like being the organized force behind the attorneys.

Employer: Protouch Staffing (for a growing law firm)

(for a growing law firm) Location: Santa Monica, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Litigation role handling employment cases from demand through trial—discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, wage & hour, retaliation, and more. You’ll manage your own docket, draft motions and briefs, run discovery, take depos, and appear in court, so it’s ideal if you’re ready for real ownership of your cases.

Employer: Jobot (plaintiff-side firm)

(plaintiff-side firm) Location: Listed for Santa Monica, CA (role is remote , HI bar required)

Listed for (role is , HI bar required) Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $210,000 per year

Work under a partner on complex fire, explosion, and environmental contamination cases involving serious injury, death, and property damage. Fully remote with base salary, bonus, 401k match, equity, and full benefits—best for a HI-licensed litigator who wants impact work plus flexibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often firms have similar openings or are open to the right fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.