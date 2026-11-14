Santa Monica’s roads are busy, and so are local employers. If you like being on the move, there are several solid driving and vehicle service roles hiring now.

Employer: SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Location: Santa Monica, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a company truck delivering landscape and irrigation products to local customers, plus help load/unload and support the branch team. Great fit if you have a Class A CDL, can lift up to 50 lbs, and speak English/Spanish.

Employer: Hankey Group (Midway Car Rental)

Hankey Group (Midway Car Rental) Location: Santa Monica, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.62–$20.12 per hour

Pick up and deliver rental cars and customers, do quick vehicle checks, and help keep the fleet clean and ready. Comes with benefits, paid time off, and 401(k) if you have a clean driving record and can work days, nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Valvoline Instant Oil Change (Henley Enterprises)

Valvoline Instant Oil Change (Henley Enterprises) Location: Santa Monica, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.00 per hour

Hands-on role doing oil changes, basic maintenance, and customer service in a busy shop. No experience needed, paid training, no late evenings, and room to grow into higher roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—getting your name in early often leads to more options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.