Santa Monica’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from pet care to sports rehab. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you want to stay local and keep your commute short.

Employer: VCA Animal Hospitals

VCA Animal Hospitals Location: Santa Monica, CA (Main Street)

(Main Street) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$24/hour (compensation negotiable)

(compensation negotiable) Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation/sick time, parental leave, pet care discount, wellness programs

Work in a brand new, beach‑area hospital focused on “world‑class medicine, hometown care.” You’ll use hands‑on skills like venipuncture, anesthesia monitoring, radiology, surgery assist, and more—ideal if you have 2–3+ years in a vet hospital and want strong benefits plus lots of direct animal care.

Employer: California Therapy Services (Staffed Therapy, LLC)

(Staffed Therapy, LLC) Location: Santa Monica, CA (home health in the area)

(home health in the area) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

See patients in their homes and keep your territory close to Santa Monica. This group offers 1‑on‑1 orientation for new grads, easy digital documentation, and their own staffing software so you can accept visits with a tap—great if you’re organized, tech‑savvy, and want more control over your schedule.

Employer: Evolution Physical Therapy

Location: Santa Monica, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive, based on experience (exact range not listed)

Competitive, based on experience (exact range not listed) Perks: One‑on‑one care model, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, mental health days, student loan reimbursement, CE and license reimbursement, mentorship, flexible scheduling, relocation help

Join a sports and ortho‑focused clinic that treats everyone from everyday athletes to pros (they work with LAFC, NYCFC, LA Marathon and more). You’ll give 1:1 outpatient care, get structured mentorship, and have room to grow into leadership or specialty areas.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your resume while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.