Santa Monica’s food scene is busy, and a few local spots are hiring right now. These are all in-person, customer-facing roles with flexible, part-time hours.

Employer: Underground Donut Tour

Underground Donut Tour Location: Santa Monica, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $25/hour + tips

Lead a 2-hour donut walking tour and show off Santa Monica to visitors. Great fit if you’re outgoing, can speak to groups, love sweets, and are free on weekends.

Employer: Pizza Fling

Location: Santa Monica, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $18/hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, food provided, paid time off

Be the face of a local pizza spot—greet guests, take orders, finish pizzas, and keep the front clean. Good for anyone who likes a fast-paced shift and wants to grow in the food industry.

Employer: 1212 Santa Monica

Location: Santa Monica, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18–$24/hour

Benefit: Employee discount

Welcome guests, manage the waitlist and OpenTable, and help keep the dining room flowing. Best for someone with 1+ year host experience, strong people skills, and night/weekend availability.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.