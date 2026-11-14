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🍽️ Multiple Santa Monica Food & Hospitality Jobs Paying $18–$25/hr
Santa Monica’s food scene is busy, and a few local spots are hiring right now. These are all in-person, customer-facing roles with flexible, part-time hours.
Tour Manager (Donut Walking Tours)
- Employer: Underground Donut Tour
- Location: Santa Monica, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $25/hour + tips
Lead a 2-hour donut walking tour and show off Santa Monica to visitors. Great fit if you’re outgoing, can speak to groups, love sweets, and are free on weekends.
Front of House Team Member
- Employer: Pizza Fling
- Location: Santa Monica, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $18/hour
- Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, food provided, paid time off
Be the face of a local pizza spot—greet guests, take orders, finish pizzas, and keep the front clean. Good for anyone who likes a fast-paced shift and wants to grow in the food industry.
Host / Hostess
- Employer: 1212 Santa Monica
- Location: Santa Monica, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18–$24/hour
- Benefit: Employee discount
Welcome guests, manage the waitlist and OpenTable, and help keep the dining room flowing. Best for someone with 1+ year host experience, strong people skills, and night/weekend availability.
If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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