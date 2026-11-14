Santa Monica has steady demand for people who keep buildings safe, clean, and running smoothly. Here are a few solid options if you like hands-on work and fixing things.

Employer: CITY OF SANTA MONICA

CITY OF SANTA MONICA Location: Santa Monica, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Maintain and repair city buildings and equipment, including HVAC, lighting, and basic plumbing and electrical. Good fit if you have 1+ year of building maintenance experience, can read blueprints, and want stable city work with a clear hiring process.

Employer: Nexodus Clean

Location: Santa Monica, CA

Type: Contract (1099 independent contractor)

Pay: $25–$30 per hour

Flexible commercial cleaning work where you set your methods and bring your own gear. Best for experienced cleaners who want independent contractor freedom and don’t need employee benefits.

Employer: Fairmont Hotels & Resorts (Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows)

Location: Santa Monica, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.16–$36.45 per hour

Hands-on hotel maintenance role on the Santa Monica bluffs, working on plumbing, electrical, HVAC, spa, kitchen, and laundry equipment. Great if you have 3–5 years of maintenance experience and want strong hotel perks and growth within Accor.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.