Santa Monica’s tech scene is buzzing right now, especially for senior folks who love data, platforms, and cutting-edge AR. If you’re experienced and ready to level up, these roles are worth a serious look.

Employer: Roku

Roku Location: Santa Monica, CA (hybrid: in-office Mon–Thu)

(hybrid: in-office Mon–Thu) Type: Full-time

Salary (CA): $169,928 – $189,650 annually

Work on Roku’s Home screen and discovery experience, using data and AI tools to shape what millions of viewers see when they turn on their TV. You’ll own product analytics, A/B testing, dashboards, and data pipelines, and partner closely with product and engineering to launch and measure new features.

Employer: Red 6

Location: Santa Monica, CA (also hiring in Louisville, CO)

(also hiring in Louisville, CO) Type: Full-time

Estimated Base Salary: $150,000 – $190,000

Lead software architecture for advanced AR air combat training systems, spanning real-time graphics, embedded/RTOS, edge computing, AI/ML, and cloud. Ideal if you have 10+ years in aerospace or complex mission-critical systems and can design secure, scalable architectures that meet strict performance and safety standards.

Employer: Baker Tilly US

Location: Santa Monica, CA (confirm specifics with recruiter)

(confirm specifics with recruiter) Type: Full-time

Salary (National & CA): $200,000 – $350,000

Own the firm’s AI agent integration framework, building secure, event-driven APIs, MCP endpoints, and data/telemetry pipelines that connect third-party AI agents into an enterprise platform. Great fit if you’re a senior platform engineer with strong Python/TypeScript, deep integration experience, and a passion for AI-powered systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more options than the quick summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.