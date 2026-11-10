🚨 Santa Monica police recap: 2,114 calls, 96 arrests in one week

🚨 SMPD weekly crime, traffic, and homelessness update (Oct 18–24) Here’s what the Santa Monica Police Department reported for October 18–24, 2026: 2,114 calls for service and 96 arrests this week.

and this week. Year-to-date vs. 2025: calls up 4.1%, arrests up 61%, officer-initiated activity up 19.2%. Notable police activity A suspect, Manuel Reyes , was booked for murder tied to the March 28 fatal shooting near 4th St & Olympic Dr .

, was booked for tied to the . A residential burglary suspect was arrested in Downtown Los Angeles ; another suspect was detained leaving CVS in the 500 block of Wilshire Blvd with stolen items.

was arrested in ; another suspect was detained leaving with stolen items. A coordinated retail theft operation led to multiple felony and misdemeanor arrests.

led to multiple felony and misdemeanor arrests. A theft suspect near the Pier ramp/Broadway stairs was located with drone support and booked for grand theft from a person and false personation .

was located with drone support and booked for and . A traffic stop in the 800 block of Broadway recovered a firearm ; a stolen vehicle was found near 18th St & Wilshire Blvd .

recovered a ; a was found near . Multiple DUI/drug-impaired driving arrests on Olympic Blvd and Lincoln Blvd. Homelessness & community work A recently evicted resident was placed in housing at SaMo Palm .

. Two people from an encampment in Tongva Park playground were connected to Project Homecoming for family reunification.

were connected to for family reunification. Officers did outreach on the beach ahead of bad weather.

ahead of bad weather. Community teams met with residents, Virginia Avenue Park Advisory Board, and Shore Hotel staff, and continued the Fall Community Academy. Animal Control handled 35 calls and reported 5 adoptions; 26 dogs, 34 cats, 1 snake, 2 chickens, and 1 rooster remain in care.

More Info: santamonica.gov - The Blue Notebook - A Weekly SMP...