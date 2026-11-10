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Santa Monica
🚨 Santa Monica police recap: 2,114 calls, 96 arrests in one week
5 days ago
🚨 SMPD weekly crime, traffic, and homelessness update (Oct 18–24)
Here’s what the Santa Monica Police Department reported for October 18–24, 2026:
- 2,114 calls for service and 96 arrests this week.
- Year-to-date vs. 2025: calls up 4.1%, arrests up 61%, officer-initiated activity up 19.2%.
Notable police activity
- A suspect, Manuel Reyes, was booked for murder tied to the March 28 fatal shooting near 4th St & Olympic Dr.
- A residential burglary suspect was arrested in Downtown Los Angeles; another suspect was detained leaving CVS in the 500 block of Wilshire Blvd with stolen items.
- A coordinated retail theft operation led to multiple felony and misdemeanor arrests.
- A theft suspect near the Pier ramp/Broadway stairs was located with drone support and booked for grand theft from a person and false personation.
- A traffic stop in the 800 block of Broadway recovered a firearm; a stolen vehicle was found near 18th St & Wilshire Blvd.
- Multiple DUI/drug-impaired driving arrests on Olympic Blvd and Lincoln Blvd.
Homelessness & community work
- A recently evicted resident was placed in housing at SaMo Palm.
- Two people from an encampment in Tongva Park playground were connected to Project Homecoming for family reunification.
- Officers did outreach on the beach ahead of bad weather.
- Community teams met with residents, Virginia Avenue Park Advisory Board, and Shore Hotel staff, and continued the Fall Community Academy.
Animal Control handled 35 calls and reported 5 adoptions; 26 dogs, 34 cats, 1 snake, 2 chickens, and 1 rooster remain in care.
More Info: santamonica.gov - The Blue Notebook - A Weekly SMP...
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