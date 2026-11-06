🏥 Santa Monica Healthcare Jobs With Multiple In‑Person Roles

Santa Monica healthcare is busy right now, with solid options for hands-on caregiving and support work. If you like direct patient care and steady in-person shifts, these are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Santa Monica, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $25.77 – $31.03 per hour

Support the health needs of one employer in an in-person role. Good fit if you want flexible part-time hours with a higher hourly rate and like one-on-one care.

Employer: At Home Healthcare San Diego

Location: Santa Monica, CA (in person, 6-bed memory care home)

(in person, 6-bed memory care home) Type: Full-time, 12-hour shifts (3 days/week)

Pay: $21.00 – $23.00 per hour

Hands-on caregiver role in a small, six-bed memory care home. You’ll help with daily living, meals, and monitoring residents, ideal if you have HCA registration and enjoy close, ongoing relationships with older adults.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Santa Monica open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.