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🏥 Santa Monica Healthcare Jobs With Multiple In‑Person Roles
Santa Monica healthcare is busy right now, with solid options for hands-on caregiving and support work. If you like direct patient care and steady in-person shifts, these are worth a look.
Health Assistant (Part-Time)
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Santa Monica, CA (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $25.77 – $31.03 per hour
Support the health needs of one employer in an in-person role. Good fit if you want flexible part-time hours with a higher hourly rate and like one-on-one care.
Memory Care Caregiver – Residential Care Home
- Employer: At Home Healthcare San Diego
- Location: Santa Monica, CA (in person, 6-bed memory care home)
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour shifts (3 days/week)
- Pay: $21.00 – $23.00 per hour
Hands-on caregiver role in a small, six-bed memory care home. You’ll help with daily living, meals, and monitoring residents, ideal if you have HCA registration and enjoy close, ongoing relationships with older adults.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Santa Monica open and close fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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