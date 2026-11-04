💰 Santa Monica finance jobs: multiple tax & controller roles

Santa Monica’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on tax work to leading a full accounting team. Here are a few solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Conexus (for a private real estate investment company)

Conexus (for a private real estate investment company) Location: West Los Angeles, CA (Onsite)

Type: Temporary, full-time (approx. 8–9 months)

Salary: Not listed

Lead the corporate accounting function for a large commercial/industrial real estate portfolio while the current Controller is on leave. You’ll manage a team of four, handle multi-entity consolidations, JV accounting, and U.S. GAAP reporting, and work closely with the SVP of Financial Accounting and CFO. Ideal if you have prior Controller experience in real estate and are comfortable being onsite 5 days a week.

Employer: Intuit (via SonicJobs)

(via SonicJobs) Location: TurboTax Retail/Flagship location – Santa Monica/Los Angeles area

Type: Year-round, onsite, non-exempt

Salary (CA): $32.50 – $36.00/hour + bonus & equity eligible

Serve as a year-round TurboTax Retail Expert, preparing simple to complex individual tax returns, giving in-person tax advice, and becoming a local face of TurboTax in the community. Great fit if you’re an EA/CPA/attorney (or similar), have 3+ years filing 30+ 1040s per season, and like mixing tax work with community outreach and client-building.

Employer: Intuit (via SonicJobs)

(via SonicJobs) Location: TurboTax Retail/Flagship location – Los Angeles/Santa Monica area

Type: Year-round, onsite, non-exempt

Salary (CA): $32.50 – $36.00/hour + bonus & equity eligible

Another TurboTax Retail Expert role with a similar setup: in-person tax prep, client relationship building, and local marketing with strong support from Intuit. Good if you want steady year-round tax work, like talking with people, and are open to wearing a TurboTax uniform and working a front-facing retail schedule (20+ hours/week, including weekends).

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re early in the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.