Santa Maria has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. Here are a few pups who are ready to meet you and join a loving home.

Breed: Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier mix

Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier mix Age: Senior

Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/yellow/fawn and black with gray or silver

Tan/yellow/fawn and black with gray or silver Shelter: Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Maria Campus

Location: Santa Maria, CA

Mimi is a sweet little lady who needs a bit of time to feel safe in new places. She can be shy at first, so she’s looking for a patient person who will let her settle in at her own pace. Once she feels comfortable, her gentle, loving side really starts to shine.

Like all animals at Santa Barbara Humane, Mimi will go home spayed, vaccinated, and health-checked (per their usual standards). She’s a great match for someone who enjoys a calmer, quieter companion and is happy to let a senior dog blossom slowly.

👉 Meet Mimi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white

Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white Adoption Fee: $110

Shelter: Santa Barbara County Animal Services - Santa Maria

Phone: (833) 422-8413

Location: Santa Maria, CA

Spike Lee is a handsome pittie boy with a striking gray-and-white coat. He’s an adult dog, so he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that can give him structure, exercise, and love. His $110 adoption fee helps cover his care at the shelter.

Call the shelter to ask about his temperament, whether he’s good with other dogs or kids, and what kind of home they feel would be best for him.

👉 Meet SPIKE LEE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption Fee: $110

Shelter: Santa Barbara County Animal Services - Santa Maria

Phone: (833) 422-8413

Location: Santa Maria, CA

Pennie is a young Lab, which usually means lots of energy, playtime, and learning ahead. With her black-and-white coat and bright eyes, she’s sure to turn heads at the park. Her $110 adoption fee supports the shelter’s work and likely includes basic vetting.

Reach out to the shelter to learn more about her activity level, training needs, and how she does with other pets and children so you can see if she’s a good fit for your family.

👉 Meet PENNIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/chocolate and black

Brown/chocolate and black Shelter: Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Maria Campus

Location: Santa Maria, CA

Oso may look like a big, serious German Shepherd, but he’s actually a soft-hearted, sensitive boy. He’s still building his confidence and needs a kind, understanding adopter who can give him time, patience, and gentle encouragement.

The shelter notes he would do especially well with someone familiar with shepherds or cautious, sensitive dogs. With the right person, Oso has the potential to be a very loyal companion.

👉 Meet Oso and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Santa Maria, CA, please consider visiting these dogs, sharing their profiles, or calling the shelters to learn more. Your visit, share, or application could be the step that brings them home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.