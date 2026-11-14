Santa Maria’s retail scene is busy right now—stores are hiring from seasonal floor staff all the way up to full store leaders. Here are a few solid options if you like working with people and staying active on your feet.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (HomeGoods)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (HomeGoods) Location: 765 E. Betteravia Rd, Santa Maria, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.90–$18.40 per hour

Lead the backroom and sales floor flow at HomeGoods—oversee truck deliveries, help set merchandise, and coach associates while keeping the store clean and welcoming. Good fit if you have 1 year retail + 6 months leadership and want strong retail benefits and a clear path to grow.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Santa Maria, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $86,958.21–$143,060.28 per year

Run the whole store operation—from produce to vitamins—while leading hiring, training, scheduling, and sales results. This is a high-responsibility role with bonus potential, 401(k) match, store discount, DailyPay access, and full benefits for experienced retail leaders.

Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres Inc.)

Location: Santa Maria, CA

Type: Seasonal / part-time (hours vary)

Pay: Not listed (meets or exceeds local minimum wage)

Help customers find the right shoes, keep the store stocked and tidy, and support sales during the busy season. Comes with a 30% shoe discount, relaxed dress code, early access to pay, and a small-team feel—great if you want flexible hours and love footwear.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.