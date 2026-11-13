Free air purifiers are offered for people who live in Old Town Goleta. Neighbors can fill out a form, and an air purifier will be sent to their home. The link to the form is in the bio of the post.

There is a limit of one air purifier per address, and supplies are limited. They will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. For questions, people can email apcd@sbcapcd.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by County of Santa Barbara