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Goleta
Free air purifiers for Old Town Goleta homes
11 days ago
Free air purifiers are offered for people who live in Old Town Goleta. Neighbors can fill out a form, and an air purifier will be sent to their home. The link to the form is in the bio of the post.
There is a limit of one air purifier per address, and supplies are limited. They will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. For questions, people can email apcd@sbcapcd.org.
This content is adapted from materials provided by County of Santa Barbara
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