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Santa Maria
CHP talks careers and safe driving at Delta High
8 days ago
The CHP Santa Maria team met with students at Delta High School during a recent career fair to share information about law enforcement careers and the Start Smart teen driver safety program. Officers spoke with students about the driving process, licensing rules, and safe driving habits, stressing that safe driving begins with being informed, prepared, and responsible behind the wheel.
This content is adapted from materials provided by CHP - Santa Maria
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