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🛒 Santa Maria Retail Jobs With Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
Santa Maria’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains and local shops both hiring. If you like helping people and being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Sales Associate – Petco
- Employer: Petco
- Location: Santa Maria, CA (615 E Betteravia Rd)
- Type: Part-time, in-store
- Pay: $16.00 – $22.00/hour (start rate $16.90/hour)
Help pet parents find the right food, toys, and supplies while keeping animals safe and cared for. Great fit if you love animals, enjoy a fast-paced store, and want flexible hours including evenings and weekends.
Operations Supervisor – CVS Health
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Santa Maria, CA
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)
- Pay: $18.90 – $27.90/hour
- Application window: Anticipated close 01/04/2027
Lead store operations when managers are off-site, supervise crew members, and keep shelves stocked and customers happy. Good for someone with strong communication skills who can work a flexible schedule, including some early mornings, overnights, and weekends.
Retail Store Manager – Carr’s Boots & Western Wear
- Employer: Carr’s Boots and Western Wear
- Location: Santa Maria, CA
- Type: Full-time, in-store
- Pay: $24.00 – $27.00/hour
Run a long-time local western and work-boot shop, leading the sales team and driving store performance. This is a hands-on leadership role with competitive pay, incentives, benefits, and room to grow in a small, community-focused business.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or detail that makes it a match.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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