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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Santa Fe, TX Today
Here are some free items neighbors around Santa Fe, TX are giving away right now. Take a look and see if something is useful for your home or pets.
Free porch pickup – Critter Ridder
Item: Critter Ridder (critter deterrent product)
Details:
- Condition: Unknown; marked Used – Fair
- Was already at the house when the current owners moved in
- Free porch pickup only
Location: 13615 Country Side St., Santa Fe, TX 77517
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
👉 See this item on facebook.com
PetSafe Yard and Park Trainer
Item: PetSafe Yard and Park Trainer set
Includes:
- Operating and training guide
- Collar
- Charger
- A couple of stainless bowls
- A few pet toys
Location: Santa Fe Drive area, Santa Fe, TX (exact address shared by poster on request)
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Cookbooks – Porch Pickup
Item: Cookbooks (various titles not listed)
Details:
- Free porch pickup
- ZIP code 77546
Location: Tower Estates, Friendswood, TX 77546 (short drive from Santa Fe)
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.