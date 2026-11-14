Here are some free items neighbors around Santa Fe, TX are giving away right now. Take a look and see if something is useful for your home or pets.

Item: Critter Ridder (critter deterrent product)

Details:

Condition: Unknown; marked Used – Fair

Unknown; marked Was already at the house when the current owners moved in

Free porch pickup only

Location: 13615 Country Side St., Santa Fe, TX 77517

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: PetSafe Yard and Park Trainer set

Includes:

Operating and training guide

Collar

Charger

A couple of stainless bowls

A few pet toys

Location: Santa Fe Drive area, Santa Fe, TX (exact address shared by poster on request)

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Cookbooks (various titles not listed)

Details:

Free porch pickup

ZIP code 77546

Location: Tower Estates, Friendswood, TX 77546 (short drive from Santa Fe)

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.