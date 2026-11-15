Santa Fe Springs is busy with freight, retail, and fashion logistics, so local driving jobs are steady here. If you like being on the road but still want to sleep in your own bed, these are worth a look.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Santa Fe Springs, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $72,616/year (avg), $29/hr, overtime $43.50/hr, double overtime $58/hr, holiday pay $232/day

Local dedicated route for one main customer, home daily with steady freight. Includes PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, and medical, dental, vision after 30 days, plus safety bonus opportunities.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Santa Fe Springs, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90–$24.90/hr

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops, handle returns, and help in the store when needed. Comes with PTO, 401(k) with contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, medical/dental/vision, and tuition assistance; bilingual (Spanish) is a big plus.

Employer: Tailored Brands, Inc. (Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, etc.)

(Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, etc.) Location: Santa Fe Springs, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.16–$22.28/hr, with potential up to $27.40 over time

Deliver menswear and formalwear to stores on set routes, load/unload freight, and help in the distribution center. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, insurance benefits, commuter and education assistance, plus employee merchandise discounts.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.