Santa Fe Springs has steady demand for security pros right now, with both full-time and flexible part-time options. If you’ve got a guard card (or want to get one), these roles can be a solid way to earn and build experience.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Santa Fe Springs, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50/hour

Schedule: Mon–Tue 3:00 PM–10:30 PM; Wed–Thu 10:30 PM–6:00 AM

Patrol a tech/media/telecom site, monitor access, respond to alarms, and write incident reports. Good fit if you like a mix of customer service and active patrol work, with benefits and paid training.

Employer: GardaWorld

GardaWorld Location: Santa Fe Springs, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.60/hour

Schedule: Fri–Mon, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM

More physical, tactical-style role with constant patrolling, checking alarms/cameras, and responding quickly to incidents. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and free uniform.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Santa Fe Springs, CA

Type: Part-time (flex)

Pay: $19.50/hour

Schedule: Anchor shift Sun 7:00 AM–3:00 PM, plus optional extra shifts

Unarmed patrol at a manufacturing site with one steady weekly shift and the option to pick up more hours when you want. Nice choice if you need flexibility but still want stable income and a path to full-time.

If any of these look close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon—security roles in this area tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.