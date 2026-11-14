Santa Fe Springs is busy with hands-on manufacturing work right now, especially for folks who like machines, tools, and problem-solving.

Here are several solid roles worth a look:

Employer: United Surface Solutions

United Surface Solutions Location: Santa Fe Springs, CA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $26–$31/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health insurance, paid time off

You’ll set up and run press brake machines to form sheet metal parts, read blueprints, and check your work with precision tools. Great fit if you have press brake or sheet metal experience and like detailed, steady production work with solid benefits.

Employer: Sealed Air Corporation

Location: Santa Fe Springs, CA (field-based, territory across California)

(field-based, territory across California) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday , occasional weekends as needed

, occasional weekends as needed Pay: $32–$36/hour + overtime + commission

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, more

Travel: Daily travel in territory; some overnight trips

This role mixes hands-on mechanical work with customer service and light sales. You’ll install and repair packaging equipment, train operators, and help customers improve their packaging lines—good for someone who likes being on the road and solving equipment problems.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a growing aerospace manufacturer)

(recruiting for a growing aerospace manufacturer) Location: Santa Fe Springs, CA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:00 a.m. shift

Pay: $35–$45/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, bonus programs, tuition reimbursement

You’ll maintain and organize production tooling, handle repairs and preventive maintenance, and support production teams with setups and changeovers. Ideal if you have tooling or machining experience and want steady hours in a precision aerospace environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—manufacturing skills transfer well, and local employers are actively hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.