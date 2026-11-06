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Santa Fe Springs
⚠️ Santa Fe Springs Library closed Nov 11 for Veterans Day
9 days ago
⚠️ Santa Fe Springs Library closed for Veterans Day
The Santa Fe Springs Library will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in observance of Veterans Day.
The library will reopen on Thursday, November 12, 2026.
If you need to check out or return items, use the days before November 11 or wait until the library reopens on November 12. Plan your visits, printing, and study time around this one-day closure.
More Info: Calendar • Library Closed: Veterans Day
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