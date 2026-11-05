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Santa Fe Springs

Holiday tree lighting at Town Center Plaza

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43gai7_1GoMuCPm00

The City of Santa Fe Springs will host a free Tree Lighting Ceremony at Town Center Plaza at 11740 Telegraph Rd. The event will take place on Saturday, November 21, 2026 from 4:00–9:00 p.m. and is open to families and friends.

Activities include live performances, a kids zone and crafts, food vendors, letters to Santa, and photos with Santa. For more information, neighbors can call (562) 863-4896 or email recreation@santafesprings.gov.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Santa Fe Springs

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