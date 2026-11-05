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🔧 Santa Fe Springs Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings
Santa Fe Springs has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping buildings, equipment, and grounds in top shape.
Below are several maintenance and janitorial lead roles hiring locally.
LEAD JANITOR (FULL TIME)
- Employer: ESFM (Compass Group USA)
- Location: Santa Fe Springs, CA (RTX – 11120 South Norwalk Blvd)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm
- Pay: $21.00/hour
Lead the custodial team, train new staff, and handle inspections while still jumping in on cleaning when needed. Comes with a full benefits package for full-time staff (medical, dental, vision, retirement, and more) and a steady weekday schedule.
Maintenance Lead
- Employer: EssilorLuxottica
- Location: Santa Fe Springs, CA
- Type: Full-time (existing vacancy)
- Pay: Not listed (pay based on experience, location, and skills; may include bonus)
Supervise and mentor maintenance techs while troubleshooting and repairing production and facility equipment. Good fit if you have 5+ years maintenance experience, can read electrical and mechanical schematics, and want a role with leadership responsibility in a global company.
Facilities Maintenance Technician
- Employer: CMSP Associates LLC (via Guidex Group)
- Location: Santa Fe Springs, CA
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Schedule: Train on 1st shift (6:00 am – 2:30 pm) ~1 month, then 2nd shift (2:30 pm – 11:00 pm)
- Pay: $23.50 – $24.00/hour
- Benefits: Health insurance, dental insurance, paid time off
Hands-on role doing building repairs, light electrical and plumbing, preventive maintenance, plus some janitorial and grounds work in an active machine-shop environment. Great if you like variety, don’t mind getting dirty, and want steady second-shift hours.
If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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