🔧 Santa Fe Springs Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

Santa Fe Springs has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping buildings, equipment, and grounds in top shape.

Below are several maintenance and janitorial lead roles hiring locally.

Employer: ESFM (Compass Group USA)

ESFM (Compass Group USA) Location: Santa Fe Springs, CA (RTX – 11120 South Norwalk Blvd)

(RTX – 11120 South Norwalk Blvd) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm

Monday–Friday, Pay: $21.00/hour

Lead the custodial team, train new staff, and handle inspections while still jumping in on cleaning when needed. Comes with a full benefits package for full-time staff (medical, dental, vision, retirement, and more) and a steady weekday schedule.

Employer: EssilorLuxottica

Location: Santa Fe Springs, CA

Type: Full-time (existing vacancy)

Full-time (existing vacancy) Pay: Not listed (pay based on experience, location, and skills; may include bonus)

Supervise and mentor maintenance techs while troubleshooting and repairing production and facility equipment. Good fit if you have 5+ years maintenance experience, can read electrical and mechanical schematics, and want a role with leadership responsibility in a global company.

Employer: CMSP Associates LLC (via Guidex Group)

(via Guidex Group) Location: Santa Fe Springs, CA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Schedule: Train on 1st shift ( 6:00 am – 2:30 pm ) ~1 month, then 2nd shift ( 2:30 pm – 11:00 pm )

Train on 1st shift ( ) ~1 month, then 2nd shift ( ) Pay: $23.50 – $24.00/hour

Benefits: Health insurance, dental insurance, paid time off

Hands-on role doing building repairs, light electrical and plumbing, preventive maintenance, plus some janitorial and grounds work in an active machine-shop environment. Great if you like variety, don’t mind getting dirty, and want steady second-shift hours.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.