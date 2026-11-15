Santa Fe’s retail scene is busy right now, especially in grocery and big-box stores. If you like helping customers and don’t mind being on your feet, there are several solid options this week.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Santa Fe, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead multiple departments (grocery, dairy, frozen, beer/wine) and a full team while keeping shelves fresh and customers happy. Includes DailyPay access, store discount, 401(k) with match, and room to grow into higher leadership.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Santa Fe, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the whole store operation, from hiring and training to sales, safety, and inventory across all departments. Comes with competitive pay, DailyPay, 15% store discount, and full benefits for experienced retail leaders.

Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres)

Location: Santa Fe, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay based on skills and experience)

Step into a key role helping run the store, coach teammates, and create a fun, welcoming shoe-shopping experience. Perks include 30% discount across Caleres brands, relaxed dress code, Dayforce Wallet daily pay, PTO, and education help up to $7,500/year for eligible full-timers.

Employer: Sam’s Club (Walmart)

Location: 4201 Rodeo Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87507

Type: Full-time (hourly)

Full-time (hourly) Pay: $21.00–$29.00/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums

Supervise front-end associates, support membership sales, handle cash office work, and keep members happy on the floor and at checkout. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and company-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Santa Fe, NM

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.25–$25.40/hour, based on experience

Stock and rotate fresh produce, keep displays looking great, and help customers with questions—no prior retail experience needed. Includes store discount, PTO eligibility, and “Whole Benefits” for eligible team members, plus a possible base pay bump after 90 days.

Employer: PepsiCo

Location: Santa Fe, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.80/hour

Use your own car (with mileage reimbursement) to visit local stores and stock Frito-Lay favorites like Lay’s and Doritos. This is a physical, on-the-go role with hands-on training, benefits, and growth paths inside PepsiCo.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Santa Fe, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $56,500–$125,000/year

Lead the entire store and pharmacy operation, from hiring and scheduling to merchandising, financials, and community outreach. Designed for experienced retail leaders, with bonus-eligible pay range and full Walgreens benefits for qualified hires.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.