Santa Fe’s public sector legal scene is busy right now, with solid roles in courts and regulation. If you like steady work, good benefits, and serving the community, these are worth a look.

Employer: New Mexico Courts – Administrative Office of the Courts

New Mexico Courts – Location: Santa Fe, NM (Santa Fe Magistrate Court)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $19.77–$24.72/hour ( $41,134–$51,409/year )

( ) Open Date: 11/13/2026 (no listed close date)

Support judges and court staff by processing cases, handling filings, managing jury paperwork, and working in the court’s case management system. This role comes with strong State of New Mexico benefits (medical, retirement, paid leave, holidays, parental leave, and more) and is great for someone with court, legal, or advanced customer service experience who wants a stable legal career path.

Employer: New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (PRC)

Location: Santa Fe, NM (PRC also has an Albuquerque office)

(PRC also has an Albuquerque office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide litigation and advisory work for the PRC’s Utility Division and other divisions, including preparing and examining expert witnesses and handling docketed cases before the Commission. This is a good fit if you have litigation experience (civil or criminal), strong research and writing skills, and want to build or deepen a career in regulatory and utility law, with the bonus of state benefits and potential remote work options.

Employer: New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (PRC)

Location: Santa Fe, NM (mostly remote work environment noted)

(mostly remote work environment noted) Type: Full-time, Governor Exempt (“Govex”)

Salary: Not listed

Senior attorney role for lawyers with 6+ years of practice who want to preside over evidentiary hearings, manage complex regulatory cases, and issue recommended decisions to Commissioners. You’ll handle your own caseload, write detailed findings of fact and law, and help shape public utility and telecom regulation in New Mexico, with a lot of professional autonomy.

If any of these sound like you, click through, check the full posting, and apply as soon as you can—public roles like these can close without much notice.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.