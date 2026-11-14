Santa Fe has some solid transportation roles open, from local delivery to higher‑paying driving and auto repair work. If you like being on the road or under the hood, these are worth a look.

Employer: System Transport

System Transport Location: Santa Fe, NM (regional routes)

(regional routes) Type: Internship / entry-level CDL-A

Internship / entry-level CDL-A Pay: $53,924–$94,432 per year (about $0.57–$0.61 per mile )

(about ) Schedule: Regional, home weekly

Regional, Deadline: 11/30/2026

Why it’s appealing: Strong pay for newer CDL-A drivers, plus a $1,800 transition package, paid orientation in Spokane, late‑model trucks, full medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and safety/extra pay for tarping, stops, detention, and more. Great if you want big‑company benefits with regular home time.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Santa Fe, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Why it’s appealing: Local driving job delivering auto parts to shops, with no overnights. Offers paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, medical/dental/vision, tuition help, and room to grow in a company that promotes from within. Bilingual (Spanish/English) is a big plus.

(Duplicate Indeed listing removed – same role, same employer.)

Employer: CarMax

Location: 6800 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87507

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.00–$48.00 per hour

Why it’s appealing: Higher‑level auto tech role doing advanced diagnostics and repairs (brakes, suspension, A/C, electrical, alignments) with strong hourly pay, sick time, vacation, and paid holidays. Good fit if you have ASEs or solid experience and want a stable shop with clear processes and customer interaction.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Santa Fe, NM

Type: Full-time (5 days/week, 8‑hour shifts)

(5 days/week, 8‑hour shifts) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Steady hospital courier route moving medical supplies, equipment, and mail between sites. You’ll drive a company vehicle, handle loading/unloading, track deliveries, and keep up with basic vehicle checks—great if you want a mission‑driven driving job that stays local.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles nearby or at different levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.