Santa Fe has some solid accounting and finance roles right now, from state work to a national education company. Good mix of stability, benefits, and long-term contracts.

Employer: State of New Mexico – New Mexico Corrections Department

State of New Mexico – Location: Santa Fe, NM (on-site in adult prison environment)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll guide NMCD facilities on procurement rules, audit purchase orders and payment vouchers, and handle travel reimbursements and other financial paperwork. Good fit if you have a Bachelor’s in Accounting/Finance/Business (or equivalent experience), 2+ years related work, and don’t mind working inside a correctional facility with some odd hours or overtime.

Employer: Peak Performers (supporting a state agency)

(supporting a state agency) Location: Santa Fe, NM (on-site)

Type: Contract through February 28, 2027 (possible extension)

through (possible extension) Pay: $29.50/hour

Long-term contract role focused on utility invoices, payment vouchers, and account reconciliations for a state agency. You’ll work Monday–Friday, 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m., use Excel and the SHARE accounting system, and get access to medical, dental, vision, 403(b), and weekly pay after 60 days.

Employer: Pearson (Evaluation Systems unit)

(Evaluation Systems unit) Location: Santa Fe, NM (remote workplace type)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,000–$70,000/year , plus annual incentive eligibility

, plus annual incentive eligibility Application deadline: November 16, 2026 (may be extended)

Finance-focused role supporting ordering, payments, invoicing, refunds, and reporting for Pearson’s educator assessment business. You’ll create purchase orders, handle bank reconciliations, build monthly/quarterly reports, and work with tools like Oracle, Power Query, Tableau/Power BI. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s (finance/marketing/business preferred) and 2+ years in finance or marketing tech.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.