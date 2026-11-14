Santa Fe’s food scene is busy year-round, and a few solid employers are adding to their teams right now. Good mix of entry-level and experienced roles, with both grocery and resort options.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Remington Hospitality Location: Santa Fe, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Back-of-house role keeping the kitchen spotless: running the dish machine, washing pots and pans, mopping spills, and handling trash safely. Good fit if you like fast-paced kitchen work and don’t mind rolling up your sleeves; may also help with banquet plating when needed.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts (La Posada de Santa Fe)

(La Posada de Santa Fe) Location: Santa Fe, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead group meetings and special events at a full-service resort just steps from the Plaza. You’ll be the main contact for clients, planning everything from room blocks to menus, and working closely with sales, banquets, and front desk; benefits include competitive pay, 401(k) match, discounts at Crescent and Marriott hotels, and free meals for eligible associates.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Santa Fe, NM

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role baking, packaging, and stocking cookies, breads, and muffins while helping customers with their bakery picks. Offers competitive pay, store discount, flexible schedules, 401(k) with match, and DailyPay so you can access earnings before payday (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Santa Fe, NM

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Prep “fresh and easy” meals, slice meats and cheeses, build party trays, and keep the deli clean while helping shoppers make healthy choices. Similar perks to other Sprouts roles: competitive pay, 15% store discount for you and a family member, growth opportunities, and DailyPay for eligible team members.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.