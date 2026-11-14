Santa Fe’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from hospitals to home care to pet care. If you’ve got clinical skills or a big heart for caregiving, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Thrive Pet Healthcare (Smith Veterinary Hospital)

Thrive Pet Healthcare (Smith Veterinary Hospital) Location: Santa Fe, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role in a long-established, AAHA-accredited vet hospital. You’ll greet clients, manage phones, schedule visits, handle payments, and keep records organized, with strong benefits and lots of training and growth options.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Santa Fe, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

RN role in the cath lab caring for cardiac patients. You’ll assess, plan, and deliver specialized care on 4x10 shifts, with a focus on quality, safety, and teamwork. NM or compact RN license and BLS required.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Santa Fe, NM

Type: Per diem / As needed

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you want flexible shifts. You’ll perform diagnostic x-rays, work closely with radiologists and surgeons, and keep patients comfortable while following safety and contrast protocols. ARRT, NM license, and BLS required.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Santa Fe, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital RN role on an ortho unit with multiple shifts available. You’ll manage post-op and orthopedic patients from assessment through discharge, with a clinical ladder for growth. NM or compact RN license and BLS required.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Santa Fe, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Dialysis RN role focused on safe, high-quality treatments and equipment management. You’ll do pre/post assessments, manage complications, and coordinate care. 1 year dialysis experience, RN license, BLS, and ACLS required.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Santa Fe, NM

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Ideal if you like big-picture care planning. You’ll review ED patients for medical necessity, determine level of care, coordinate discharges and referrals, and work closely with physicians and community resources. RN license, BLS, and 2+ years in case/utilization management required.

Employer: Heritage Home Healthcare Services

Location: Santa Fe, NM

Type: Part-time (weekends)

Pay: $15.40/hour

In-home caregiving on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays—great side job or entry into healthcare. You’ll help with daily living tasks, companionship, light housekeeping, and meals, with training, health benefits, and flexible weekend scheduling.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers list similar roles together or let you join a talent pool.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.