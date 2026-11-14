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🏥 Santa Fe healthcare hiring now with multiple roles open
Santa Fe’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from hospitals to home care to pet care. If you’ve got clinical skills or a big heart for caregiving, there’s something here for you.
Veterinary Client Service Representative
- Employer: Thrive Pet Healthcare (Smith Veterinary Hospital)
- Location: Santa Fe, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front desk role in a long-established, AAHA-accredited vet hospital. You’ll greet clients, manage phones, schedule visits, handle payments, and keep records organized, with strong benefits and lots of training and growth options.
Clinical Nurse – Cardiology Cath Lab
- Employer: CHRISTUS Health
- Location: Santa Fe, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
RN role in the cath lab caring for cardiac patients. You’ll assess, plan, and deliver specialized care on 4x10 shifts, with a focus on quality, safety, and teamwork. NM or compact RN license and BLS required.
Xray Tech Diagnostic – Radiology (PRN)
- Employer: CHRISTUS Health
- Location: Santa Fe, NM
- Type: Per diem / As needed
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you want flexible shifts. You’ll perform diagnostic x-rays, work closely with radiologists and surgeons, and keep patients comfortable while following safety and contrast protocols. ARRT, NM license, and BLS required.
Clinical Nurse – Acute Orthopedics
- Employer: CHRISTUS Health
- Location: Santa Fe, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hospital RN role on an ortho unit with multiple shifts available. You’ll manage post-op and orthopedic patients from assessment through discharge, with a clinical ladder for growth. NM or compact RN license and BLS required.
Registered Nurse – Hemodialysis
- Employer: CHRISTUS Health
- Location: Santa Fe, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Dialysis RN role focused on safe, high-quality treatments and equipment management. You’ll do pre/post assessments, manage complications, and coordinate care. 1 year dialysis experience, RN license, BLS, and ACLS required.
RN Clinical Care Coordinator – Case Management (ED)
- Employer: CHRISTUS Health
- Location: Santa Fe, NM
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Ideal if you like big-picture care planning. You’ll review ED patients for medical necessity, determine level of care, coordinate discharges and referrals, and work closely with physicians and community resources. RN license, BLS, and 2+ years in case/utilization management required.
Weekend Caregiver / Personal Care Attendant
- Employer: Heritage Home Healthcare Services
- Location: Santa Fe, NM
- Type: Part-time (weekends)
- Pay: $15.40/hour
In-home caregiving on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays—great side job or entry into healthcare. You’ll help with daily living tasks, companionship, light housekeeping, and meals, with training, health benefits, and flexible weekend scheduling.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers list similar roles together or let you join a talent pool.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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