Santa Fe’s retail scene is busy right now—stores and offices are hiring at all levels, from seasonal floor staff to full-time managers.

Here are several solid customer-facing roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Santa Fe, NM

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: $20.40 – $34.40/hour

Deadline: Application window expected to close 01/13/2027

Application window expected to close Why it’s worth a look: Lead store operations, sales, and a team focused on customer care and safety. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs).

Employer: Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Location: Santa Fe Place, Santa Fe, NM

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $16.00 – $18.75/hour

Perks: 40% employee discount , free product, free mental health (EAP) benefits, flexible schedule

, free product, free mental health (EAP) benefits, flexible schedule Why it’s worth a look: Great short-term role if you like fashion and fast-paced sales. You’ll help customers with fit, run the cash wrap, and keep the floor looking sharp during peak season.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Santa Fe, NM

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Run the whole store—produce, deli, vitamins, and more—while leading hiring, training, and sales. Sprouts offers competitive pay, DailyPay access, store discount, vacation, sick time, 401(k) with match, and a range of health benefits (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (in-store at Sprouts Farmers Market)

(in-store at Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: Santa Fe, NM

Type: Part-time

Why it’s worth a look: Perfect if you love talking to people and food. You’ll sample products, demo simple recipes, and help shoppers discover new healthy items. Includes store discount, flexible schedules, and access to broader Sprouts benefits where eligible.

Employer: State Farm – Garrett Seawright, Agent

Location: Santa Fe, NM

Type: Full-time

Benefits listed: Opportunity for advancement, paid time off , training & development, performance-based bonus, competitive salary, flexible schedule

Opportunity for advancement, , training & development, performance-based bonus, competitive salary, flexible schedule Why it’s worth a look: Office-based customer service with growth potential. You’ll manage accounts, help with policy changes and claims, and support clients day to day.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.