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🔧 Santa Fe NM Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings
Santa Fe has steady demand for people who keep homes, cars, and properties in top shape. Here are several hands-on roles hiring now in building & grounds maintenance.
Maintenance Technician – Vista Linda
- Employer: Peak Living
- Location: Santa Fe, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on apartments and common areas, doing make-ready work, repairs, and preventive maintenance. Good fit if you have 1+ year of general maintenance (plumbing, electrical, appliances) and want solid benefits like PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and health insurance.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Santa Fe, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Detail cars at customers’ homes or workplaces, using your own equipment and supplies. Great if you like working on your own, staying active, and turning out spotless vehicles while building strong customer relationships.
Housekeeper – Hampton Inn Santa Fe South
- Employer: MCR Hotels
- Location: Santa Fe, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Clean and stock guest rooms and public areas to keep this hotel clean, friendly, and well-organized. Offers weekly pay, hotel discounts, PTO, health/dental/vision, retirement options, and room to grow in a large hotel company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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