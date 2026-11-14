Santa Fe has steady demand for people who keep homes, cars, and properties in top shape. Here are several hands-on roles hiring now in building & grounds maintenance.

Employer: Peak Living

Peak Living Location: Santa Fe, NM

Santa Fe, NM Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Work on apartments and common areas, doing make-ready work, repairs, and preventive maintenance. Good fit if you have 1+ year of general maintenance (plumbing, electrical, appliances) and want solid benefits like PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and health insurance.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Santa Fe, NM

Santa Fe, NM Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Detail cars at customers’ homes or workplaces, using your own equipment and supplies. Great if you like working on your own, staying active, and turning out spotless vehicles while building strong customer relationships.

Employer: MCR Hotels

MCR Hotels Location: Santa Fe, NM

Santa Fe, NM Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Clean and stock guest rooms and public areas to keep this hotel clean, friendly, and well-organized. Offers weekly pay, hotel discounts, PTO, health/dental/vision, retirement options, and room to grow in a large hotel company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.