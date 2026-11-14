Santa Fe has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. All of these pups are at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter and are ready for a fresh start.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Santa Fe Animal Shelter

Phone: (505) 983-4309

Gorda is a lovely medium mixed-breed girl with a rich brown coat and white markings. She’s an adult dog, so she’s past the puppy chaos and ready to settle into a calm, loving home. Her adoption fee helps support the shelter’s work and includes her basic care while she’s been waiting.

👉 Meet Gorda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Male

Male Weight: About 80 lbs

About Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Personality: Sweet, gentle, friendly, a little shy at first

Sweet, gentle, friendly, a little shy at first Adoption fee: $26 (licensing fee may apply)

(licensing fee may apply) Neutered: Yes

Yes Microchipped: Yes

Yes Vaccinations: Age-appropriate

Age-appropriate Shelter: Santa Fe Animal Shelter

Phone: (505) 983-4309

Baby is a big softie with a fitting name. At about 4 years old and 80 lbs, he’s a gentle, well-behaved walker who loves treats and kind people. He may be a bit shy at first, but with patience, love, and snacks, he warms up and could become your best buddy.

👉 Meet Baby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Male

Male Weight: About 101 lbs

About Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Personality: Large, eager to learn, treat-motivated

Large, eager to learn, treat-motivated Adoption fee: $26 (licensing fee may apply)

(licensing fee may apply) Neutered: Yes

Yes Microchipped: Yes

Yes Vaccinations: Age-appropriate

Age-appropriate Shelter: Santa Fe Animal Shelter

Phone: (505) 983-4309

Zeus is a big, handsome boy at about 101 lbs and 4 years old. He’s walking pretty well on leash and is very treat-motivated, which makes training easier and fun. He’s ready to leave the shelter behind and start the next chapter of his life with a family who loves big dogs.

👉 Meet Zeus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Santa Fe, NM, consider visiting the Santa Fe Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (505) 983-4309 to ask about these wonderful dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.