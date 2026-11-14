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🐶 Gentle, Loyal Dogs Waiting for Adoption in Santa Fe
Santa Fe has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. All of these pups are at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter and are ready for a fresh start.
GORDA
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Santa Fe Animal Shelter
- Phone: (505) 983-4309
Gorda is a lovely medium mixed-breed girl with a rich brown coat and white markings. She’s an adult dog, so she’s past the puppy chaos and ready to settle into a calm, loving home. Her adoption fee helps support the shelter’s work and includes her basic care while she’s been waiting.
👉 Meet Gorda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BABY
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult (about 4 years)
- Gender: Male
- Weight: About 80 lbs
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Personality: Sweet, gentle, friendly, a little shy at first
- Adoption fee: $26 (licensing fee may apply)
- Neutered: Yes
- Microchipped: Yes
- Vaccinations: Age-appropriate
- Shelter: Santa Fe Animal Shelter
- Phone: (505) 983-4309
Baby is a big softie with a fitting name. At about 4 years old and 80 lbs, he’s a gentle, well-behaved walker who loves treats and kind people. He may be a bit shy at first, but with patience, love, and snacks, he warms up and could become your best buddy.
👉 Meet Baby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ZEUS
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult (about 4 years)
- Gender: Male
- Weight: About 101 lbs
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Personality: Large, eager to learn, treat-motivated
- Adoption fee: $26 (licensing fee may apply)
- Neutered: Yes
- Microchipped: Yes
- Vaccinations: Age-appropriate
- Shelter: Santa Fe Animal Shelter
- Phone: (505) 983-4309
Zeus is a big, handsome boy at about 101 lbs and 4 years old. He’s walking pretty well on leash and is very treat-motivated, which makes training easier and fun. He’s ready to leave the shelter behind and start the next chapter of his life with a family who loves big dogs.
👉 Meet Zeus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Santa Fe, NM, consider visiting the Santa Fe Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (505) 983-4309 to ask about these wonderful dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.