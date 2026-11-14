Santa Fe is full of whiskers and purrs this week. These sweet cats and kittens at Santa Fe Animal Shelter are all fixed, vaccinated for their age, and hoping for a cozy home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (a little over 2 months)

Baby (a little over 2 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Size: Will likely be about 8–10 lbs as an adult

Will likely be about 8–10 lbs as an adult Adoption fee: $26 (listed shelter fee; licensing fee may apply)

(listed shelter fee; licensing fee may apply) Fixed & vet care: Neutered, microchipped, age-appropriate vaccinations

Neutered, microchipped, age-appropriate vaccinations Location: Petsmart, 3561 Zafarano Dr., Santa Fe, NM 87507

Shelter: Santa Fe Animal Shelter — (505) 983-4309

Stan the man is a tiny gray boy looking for a family to “rescue” him into a life of love and comfort. If you’re ready for kitten energy and cuddles, he’s waiting at Petsmart.

👉 Meet Stan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (a little over 2 months)

Baby (a little over 2 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Size: Expected adult weight 8–10 lbs

Expected adult weight 8–10 lbs Adoption fee: $26 (licensing fee may apply)

(licensing fee may apply) Fixed & vet care: Neutered, microchipped, age-appropriate vaccinations

Neutered, microchipped, age-appropriate vaccinations Location: Petsmart, 3561 Zafarano Dr., Santa Fe, NM 87507

Shelter: Santa Fe Animal Shelter — (505) 983-4309

Dan is another little gray sweetheart waiting at Petsmart. He’s just past 2 months old and ready to start life with his new people.

👉 Meet Dan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 13 weeks)

Baby (about 13 weeks) Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Weight now: A little over 2 lbs; likely 8–10 lbs as an adult

A little over 2 lbs; likely 8–10 lbs as an adult Adoption fee: $26 (licensing fee may apply)

(licensing fee may apply) Fixed & vet care: Spayed, microchipped, age-appropriate vaccinations

Spayed, microchipped, age-appropriate vaccinations Location: Petsmart, 3561 Zafarano Dr., Santa Fe, NM 87507

Shelter: Santa Fe Animal Shelter — (505) 983-4309

Squirrelflight is a bright orange youngster ready for “fun adventures ahead.” If you love playful, growing kittens, she could be your new sidekick.

👉 Meet Squirrelflight and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Size: Expected adult weight 8–10 lbs

Expected adult weight 8–10 lbs Adoption fee: $26 (licensing fee may apply)

(licensing fee may apply) Fixed & vet care: Neutered, microchipped, age-appropriate vaccinations

Neutered, microchipped, age-appropriate vaccinations Location: Petsmart, 3561 Zafarano Dr., Santa Fe, NM 87507

Shelter: Santa Fe Animal Shelter — (505) 983-4309

Archie is the “live life in the fast lane” kitten with a strong purr that runs like a motor. If you enjoy a lively, loving tabby, he’s ready to meet you.

👉 Meet Archie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 13 weeks)

Baby (about 13 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Weight now: A little over 4 lbs; estimated adult weight 8–10 lbs

A little over 4 lbs; estimated adult weight 8–10 lbs Adoption fee: $26 (licensing fee may apply)

(licensing fee may apply) Fixed & vet care: Neutered, microchipped, age-appropriate vaccinations

Neutered, microchipped, age-appropriate vaccinations Location: Petsmart, 3561 Zafarano Dr., Santa Fe, NM 87507

Shelter: Santa Fe Animal Shelter — (505) 983-4309

Calvin is described as an “ankle-shadow in training,” perfect if you like a kitten who follows you around and keeps you company.

👉 Meet Calvin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (a little over 2 months)

Baby (a little over 2 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $26 (licensing fee may apply)

(licensing fee may apply) Fixed & vet care: Neutered, microchipped, age-appropriate vaccinations

Neutered, microchipped, age-appropriate vaccinations Shelter: Santa Fe Animal Shelter — (505) 983-4309

Jamie is “full of spark” and looking for a family who wants their days brightened by kitten antics and affection.

👉 Meet Jamie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (a little over 2 months)

Baby (a little over 2 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Size: Will likely be 8–10 lbs as an adult

Will likely be 8–10 lbs as an adult Adoption fee: $26 (licensing fee may apply)

(licensing fee may apply) Fixed & vet care: Neutered, microchipped, age-appropriate vaccinations

Neutered, microchipped, age-appropriate vaccinations Location: Petsmart, 3561 Zafarano Dr., Santa Fe, NM 87507

Shelter: Santa Fe Animal Shelter — (505) 983-4309

Sam is a handsome tabby “ready to be Sam am I am!” and grow up with his new family.

👉 Meet Sam and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (a little over 2 months)

Baby (a little over 2 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $26 (licensing fee may apply)

(licensing fee may apply) Fixed & vet care: Neutered, microchipped, age-appropriate vaccinations

Neutered, microchipped, age-appropriate vaccinations Location: Petsmart, 3561 Zafarano Dr., Santa Fe, NM 87507

Shelter: Santa Fe Animal Shelter — (505) 983-4309

Antonie is a sweet young tabby boy, hoping a family will “come rescue him” and give him a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Antonie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (8 years)

Adult (8 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $26 (listed shelter fee; licensing fee may apply)

(listed shelter fee; licensing fee may apply) Fixed & vet care: Neutered, microchipped, age-appropriate vaccinations

Neutered, microchipped, age-appropriate vaccinations Background: Picked up as a stray; now waiting for a calm, warm home

Picked up as a stray; now waiting for a calm, warm home Shelter: Santa Fe Animal Shelter — (505) 983-4309

Brandon is a very handsome adult cat who doesn’t want to spend long in the shelter. He’s ready for a cozy, quiet place and a family to call his own.

👉 Meet Brandon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Santa Fe, NM, consider stopping by Petsmart on Zafarano Dr. or contacting Santa Fe Animal Shelter at (505) 983-4309 to meet these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.