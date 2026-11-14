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🐱 Playful Santa Fe Kittens & One Gentle Adult Ready for Adoption
Santa Fe is full of whiskers and purrs this week. These sweet cats and kittens at Santa Fe Animal Shelter are all fixed, vaccinated for their age, and hoping for a cozy home.
STAN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (a little over 2 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Size: Will likely be about 8–10 lbs as an adult
- Adoption fee: $26 (listed shelter fee; licensing fee may apply)
- Fixed & vet care: Neutered, microchipped, age-appropriate vaccinations
- Location: Petsmart, 3561 Zafarano Dr., Santa Fe, NM 87507
- Shelter: Santa Fe Animal Shelter — (505) 983-4309
Stan the man is a tiny gray boy looking for a family to “rescue” him into a life of love and comfort. If you’re ready for kitten energy and cuddles, he’s waiting at Petsmart.
👉 Meet Stan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
DAN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (a little over 2 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Size: Expected adult weight 8–10 lbs
- Adoption fee: $26 (licensing fee may apply)
- Fixed & vet care: Neutered, microchipped, age-appropriate vaccinations
- Location: Petsmart, 3561 Zafarano Dr., Santa Fe, NM 87507
- Shelter: Santa Fe Animal Shelter — (505) 983-4309
Dan is another little gray sweetheart waiting at Petsmart. He’s just past 2 months old and ready to start life with his new people.
👉 Meet Dan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SQUIRRELFLIGHT
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 13 weeks)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red
- Weight now: A little over 2 lbs; likely 8–10 lbs as an adult
- Adoption fee: $26 (licensing fee may apply)
- Fixed & vet care: Spayed, microchipped, age-appropriate vaccinations
- Location: Petsmart, 3561 Zafarano Dr., Santa Fe, NM 87507
- Shelter: Santa Fe Animal Shelter — (505) 983-4309
Squirrelflight is a bright orange youngster ready for “fun adventures ahead.” If you love playful, growing kittens, she could be your new sidekick.
👉 Meet Squirrelflight and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ARCHIE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red Tabby
- Size: Expected adult weight 8–10 lbs
- Adoption fee: $26 (licensing fee may apply)
- Fixed & vet care: Neutered, microchipped, age-appropriate vaccinations
- Location: Petsmart, 3561 Zafarano Dr., Santa Fe, NM 87507
- Shelter: Santa Fe Animal Shelter — (505) 983-4309
Archie is the “live life in the fast lane” kitten with a strong purr that runs like a motor. If you enjoy a lively, loving tabby, he’s ready to meet you.
👉 Meet Archie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CALVIN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 13 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Weight now: A little over 4 lbs; estimated adult weight 8–10 lbs
- Adoption fee: $26 (licensing fee may apply)
- Fixed & vet care: Neutered, microchipped, age-appropriate vaccinations
- Location: Petsmart, 3561 Zafarano Dr., Santa Fe, NM 87507
- Shelter: Santa Fe Animal Shelter — (505) 983-4309
Calvin is described as an “ankle-shadow in training,” perfect if you like a kitten who follows you around and keeps you company.
👉 Meet Calvin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
JAMIE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (a little over 2 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $26 (licensing fee may apply)
- Fixed & vet care: Neutered, microchipped, age-appropriate vaccinations
- Shelter: Santa Fe Animal Shelter — (505) 983-4309
Jamie is “full of spark” and looking for a family who wants their days brightened by kitten antics and affection.
👉 Meet Jamie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SAM
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (a little over 2 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Size: Will likely be 8–10 lbs as an adult
- Adoption fee: $26 (licensing fee may apply)
- Fixed & vet care: Neutered, microchipped, age-appropriate vaccinations
- Location: Petsmart, 3561 Zafarano Dr., Santa Fe, NM 87507
- Shelter: Santa Fe Animal Shelter — (505) 983-4309
Sam is a handsome tabby “ready to be Sam am I am!” and grow up with his new family.
👉 Meet Sam and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ANTONIE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (a little over 2 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $26 (licensing fee may apply)
- Fixed & vet care: Neutered, microchipped, age-appropriate vaccinations
- Location: Petsmart, 3561 Zafarano Dr., Santa Fe, NM 87507
- Shelter: Santa Fe Animal Shelter — (505) 983-4309
Antonie is a sweet young tabby boy, hoping a family will “come rescue him” and give him a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet Antonie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BRANDON
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (8 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $26 (listed shelter fee; licensing fee may apply)
- Fixed & vet care: Neutered, microchipped, age-appropriate vaccinations
- Background: Picked up as a stray; now waiting for a calm, warm home
- Shelter: Santa Fe Animal Shelter — (505) 983-4309
Brandon is a very handsome adult cat who doesn’t want to spend long in the shelter. He’s ready for a cozy, quiet place and a family to call his own.
👉 Meet Brandon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Santa Fe, NM, consider stopping by Petsmart on Zafarano Dr. or contacting Santa Fe Animal Shelter at (505) 983-4309 to meet these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.