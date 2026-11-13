Santa Fe has some strong sales and marketing roles right now, especially if you’re comfortable in healthcare or working on the road. Here are a few worth a closer look.

Employer: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Location: Santa Fe, NM (territory covers AZ, NV, NM )

(territory covers ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,200 – $232,800 base, plus potential bonus and equity

High-level oncology sales role managing key hematology/oncology accounts across the Southwest. You’ll drive strategy with specialists and academic centers, use deep clinical knowledge, and work closely with cross‑functional teams. Strong oncology sales background and comfort with heavy travel are key.

Employer: CenterWell Home Health (Humana)

Location: Santa Fe, NM

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $58,700 – $78,500 per year, plus commission

Field sales role calling on physicians, hospitals, SNFs, and case managers to grow home health referrals. Good fit if you have healthcare or home health sales experience and like building long-term referral relationships around patient care.

Employer: Valor Technical Cleaning LLC

Location: Santa Fe, NM (on-the-road, statewide)

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $75,000 salary + uncapped commission; on‑target earnings $125,000 – $225,000+

Remote/on-the-road business development role focused on building relationships with law enforcement and death care organizations for a biohazard cleanup company. Designed for retired law enforcement with 10+ years’ experience who enjoy travel, autonomy, and mission-driven work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these often lead to other openings with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.