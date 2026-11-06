📋 Several Admin & Clerical Jobs Hiring Now in Santa Fe, NM

Santa Fe has some solid admin openings right now, especially in healthcare and finance. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with computers, these are worth a look.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Location: Santa Fe, NM (clinic setting)

(clinic setting) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the front desk "face" of a kidney care clinic. This role mixes patient check-in, phones, scheduling, medical records, and general office work—good fit if you like helping patients and keeping a busy clinic running smoothly.

Employer: Raymond James

Raymond James Location: Santa Fe, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary/Comp: Not listed; role includes base pay plus potential bonuses/commissions and a benefits package (medical, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, parental leave)

Support financial advisors and their clients with scheduling, paperwork, account updates, and reports. Good for someone detail-oriented who enjoys client contact (phone, email, in-person, virtual) and wants to grow in the financial services world.

Employer: Presbyterian Medical Services (PMS)

Location: Santa Fe, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide admin and technical support to leaders in Children’s Services (Head Start/early childhood). Great if you like working behind the scenes to support programs for kids, are comfortable with Word/Excel, and want strong benefits and PTO from a mission-driven nonprofit.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.