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Santa Fe
🏥 Santa Fe Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $100K+ Roles
9 days ago
Santa Fe’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, clinics, and specialty practices are all hiring. If you’re in patient care or medical support, this is a good moment to make a move.
FT RN Case Manager – Hospice
- Employer: Del Corazon Hospice / OPCO Skilled Management
- Location: Santa Fe, NM + surrounding communities
- Salary: $88,000–$100,000 + mileage reimbursement, paid on‑call stipend, after‑hours visit pay
- Type: Full Time
This role is all about meaningful, one‑on‑one hospice care in patients’ homes. Great fit if you’re an RN who wants weekday hours, autonomy in the field, and a mission‑driven team.
Paramedic – Emergency Department
- Employer: Presbyterian Healthcare Services
- Location: 4801 Beckner Rd, Santa Fe, NM
- Salary: $18.33–$30.24/hour (sign‑on and relocation bonuses for qualified candidates)
- Type: Full Time, varied shifts (FTE 0.90)
Work in a busy ED using advanced paramedic skills, from triage support to cardiac monitoring and EMS coordination. Strong option if you want growth paths, tuition help, and wellness perks in a large, stable system.
Nursing Assistant – Nursing Float Pool
- Employer: CHRISTUS Health
- Location: Santa Fe, NM
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Part Time, 7PM–7AM
Night‑shift float pool role supporting multiple units with vitals, transport, and chart support. Good entry point if you have CNA‑type experience and want hospital exposure across different areas.
Clinical Nurse – IMC MedSurgical A
- Employer: CHRISTUS Health
- Location: Santa Fe, NM
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Part Time, 7AM–7PM
Med‑surg RN role focused on full‑scope inpatient care, care planning, and team coordination. Ideal if you’re a New Mexico or Compact RN looking for day shifts and a mix of intermediate and med‑surg patients.
Certified Anesthesia Technician – Surgery Anesthesiology
- Employer: CHRISTUS Health
- Location: Santa Fe, NM
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full Time, multiple shifts available
Support anesthesia providers in the OR with equipment setup, maintenance, and emergency response. Great for someone with clinical tech experience who likes hands‑on work in surgery.
Pediatric Newborn Hospitalist
- Employer: Presbyterian Healthcare Services
- Location: 4801 Beckner Rd, Santa Fe, NM
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full Time (FTE 1.0)
MD/DO role caring for well newborns, leading resuscitations, and consulting across the hospital. Comes with day‑one benefits, strong retirement plans, and wellness programs in a large regional system.
Physician – Anesthesiology
- Employer: CHRISTUS St. Vincent
- Location: Santa Fe, NM
- Salary: Not listed; salaried with extra‑shift compensation
- Type: Full Time
Hospital‑employed anesthesiologist position with a care‑team model, predictable shifts, and a $60K commencement + relocation bonus package. Nice mix of your‑own cases and supervision, no hearts or sick peds.
Biomedical Technician
- Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
- Location: Santa Fe, NM
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full Time
Keep dialysis and water treatment equipment running safely in kidney care clinics. Good match if you’re mechanically inclined, like troubleshooting, and want a clear technical career ladder.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT)
- Employer: Gracious Growth ABA
- Location: Santa Fe, NM (in‑person)
- Salary: $25.00–$32.00/hour
- Type: Part‑time to near full‑time (15–35 hours/week)
Provide ABA therapy to children and others with developmental disabilities in home/school settings. Offers flexible schedule, paid training, PTO, health insurance, 401(k), and mileage reimbursement.
Program Nurse – Opioid Treatment Services
- Employer: New Mexico Treatment Services, LLC
- Location: Santa Fe, NM
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Not stated (ongoing clinic schedule, Sundays off)
LPN/RN role focused on dispensing medication, managing inventory, and supporting patients in opioid treatment. Strong benefits package with medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, generous PTO, sick leave, and 14 paid holidays.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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