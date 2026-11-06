🏥 Santa Fe Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $100K+ Roles

Santa Fe’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, clinics, and specialty practices are all hiring. If you’re in patient care or medical support, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Del Corazon Hospice / OPCO Skilled Management

Del Corazon Hospice / Location: Santa Fe, NM + surrounding communities

Salary: $88,000–$100,000 + mileage reimbursement, paid on‑call stipend, after‑hours visit pay

+ mileage reimbursement, paid on‑call stipend, after‑hours visit pay Type: Full Time

This role is all about meaningful, one‑on‑one hospice care in patients’ homes. Great fit if you’re an RN who wants weekday hours, autonomy in the field, and a mission‑driven team.

Employer: Presbyterian Healthcare Services

Location: 4801 Beckner Rd, Santa Fe, NM

Salary: $18.33–$30.24/hour (sign‑on and relocation bonuses for qualified candidates)

(sign‑on and relocation bonuses for qualified candidates) Type: Full Time, varied shifts (FTE 0.90)

Work in a busy ED using advanced paramedic skills, from triage support to cardiac monitoring and EMS coordination. Strong option if you want growth paths, tuition help, and wellness perks in a large, stable system.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Santa Fe, NM

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part Time, 7PM–7AM

Night‑shift float pool role supporting multiple units with vitals, transport, and chart support. Good entry point if you have CNA‑type experience and want hospital exposure across different areas.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Santa Fe, NM

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part Time, 7AM–7PM

Med‑surg RN role focused on full‑scope inpatient care, care planning, and team coordination. Ideal if you’re a New Mexico or Compact RN looking for day shifts and a mix of intermediate and med‑surg patients.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Santa Fe, NM

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full Time, multiple shifts available

Support anesthesia providers in the OR with equipment setup, maintenance, and emergency response. Great for someone with clinical tech experience who likes hands‑on work in surgery.

Employer: Presbyterian Healthcare Services

Location: 4801 Beckner Rd, Santa Fe, NM

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full Time (FTE 1.0)

MD/DO role caring for well newborns, leading resuscitations, and consulting across the hospital. Comes with day‑one benefits, strong retirement plans, and wellness programs in a large regional system.

Employer: CHRISTUS St. Vincent

Location: Santa Fe, NM

Salary: Not listed; salaried with extra‑shift compensation

Not listed; salaried with extra‑shift compensation Type: Full Time

Hospital‑employed anesthesiologist position with a care‑team model, predictable shifts, and a $60K commencement + relocation bonus package. Nice mix of your‑own cases and supervision, no hearts or sick peds.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Santa Fe, NM

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full Time

Keep dialysis and water treatment equipment running safely in kidney care clinics. Good match if you’re mechanically inclined, like troubleshooting, and want a clear technical career ladder.

Employer: Gracious Growth ABA

Location: Santa Fe, NM (in‑person)

Salary: $25.00–$32.00/hour

Type: Part‑time to near full‑time (15–35 hours/week)

Provide ABA therapy to children and others with developmental disabilities in home/school settings. Offers flexible schedule, paid training, PTO, health insurance, 401(k), and mileage reimbursement.

Employer: New Mexico Treatment Services, LLC

Location: Santa Fe, NM

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Not stated (ongoing clinic schedule, Sundays off)

LPN/RN role focused on dispensing medication, managing inventory, and supporting patients in opioid treatment. Strong benefits package with medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, generous PTO, sick leave, and 14 paid holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.