🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Santa Fe Right Now

Santa Fe neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from pet supplies to furniture and TV props. Here’s what’s available around town.

Item: Free Arm & Hammer tartar control enzymatic toothpaste for dogs

Details: Beef flavor with a fresh mint scent. Great for keeping your dog’s teeth cleaner and breath fresher.

Condition: Not specified

Location: South Capitol Group, Santa Fe, NM

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Breaking Bad set ephemera

Details: Two items from the set of the New Mexico–based TV show. One is a large barrel label reading: “n-Hexane by Hahnlein Pharmaceuticals, 55 gallons. Dipropyl and hexyl hydride. Flammability rating: 3.” The other is a non-legal tender $10 bill created and used for the film (no cash value). Poster notes they can’t guarantee if the bill is from the famous storage unit scene, but that’s what they were told.

Condition: Not specified; offered as collectibles

Location: South Capitol Group, Santa Fe, NM

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large wooden storage cabinet

Details: Long, low cabinet that previously held books, CDs, and a TV. Dimensions: 8'10" W x 42" H x 12" D. Described as great for kids or teens. Currently wrapped for protection.

Condition: Not specified, but wrapped to keep it protected

Location: Midtown/Siler-Rufina, Santa Fe, NM

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Dark wood IKEA dresser with six drawers

Details: Spacious dresser, ideal for bedroom storage. Bottom drawer front needs to be glued, so it may need a small repair.

Condition: Used; minor repair needed on bottom drawer front

Location: Pentastar East, Santa Fe, NM

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Santa Fe tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.