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Santa Fe

🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Santa Fe Right Now

8 days ago

Santa Fe neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from pet supplies to furniture and TV props. Here’s what’s available around town.

Free Dog Toothpaste

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ak28u_1GoMQAeS00

Item: Free Arm & Hammer tartar control enzymatic toothpaste for dogs
Details: Beef flavor with a fresh mint scent. Great for keeping your dog’s teeth cleaner and breath fresher.
Condition: Not specified
Location: South Capitol Group, Santa Fe, NM
Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Breaking Bad Ephemera

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0094V3_1GoMQAeS00

Item: Breaking Bad set ephemera
Details: Two items from the set of the New Mexico–based TV show. One is a large barrel label reading: “n-Hexane by Hahnlein Pharmaceuticals, 55 gallons. Dipropyl and hexyl hydride. Flammability rating: 3.” The other is a non-legal tender $10 bill created and used for the film (no cash value). Poster notes they can’t guarantee if the bill is from the famous storage unit scene, but that’s what they were told.
Condition: Not specified; offered as collectibles
Location: South Capitol Group, Santa Fe, NM
Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Wooden Storage Cabinet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q4pWc_1GoMQAeS00

Item: Large wooden storage cabinet
Details: Long, low cabinet that previously held books, CDs, and a TV. Dimensions: 8'10" W x 42" H x 12" D. Described as great for kids or teens. Currently wrapped for protection.
Condition: Not specified, but wrapped to keep it protected
Location: Midtown/Siler-Rufina, Santa Fe, NM
Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Dark Wood 6-Drawer IKEA Dresser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HDuVL_1GoMQAeS00

Item: Dark wood IKEA dresser with six drawers
Details: Spacious dresser, ideal for bedroom storage. Bottom drawer front needs to be glued, so it may need a small repair.
Condition: Used; minor repair needed on bottom drawer front
Location: Pentastar East, Santa Fe, NM
Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Santa Fe tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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