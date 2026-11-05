⚖️ Santa Fe Legal & Compliance Jobs With Multiple Openings

Santa Fe’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with options from boutique law to national firms and big healthcare players. If you’re licensed in New Mexico or have compliance chops, there’s real room to grow here.

Employer: Hudson Injury Law

Hudson Injury Law Location: Santa Fe / Albuquerque area, NM (mostly remote, must live in NM)

Salary: $100,000 – $130,000 + bonus potential

Type: Full-time

A small, fast-moving plaintiff firm where you run your own personal injury caseload from intake through resolution. Great fit if you like litigation, want real mentorship, and prefer tech-forward, remote work with in-person hearings and depos as needed.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a national litigation firm)

Jobot (recruiting for a national litigation firm) Location: Santa Fe, NM (remote or hybrid from Albuquerque)

Salary: $130,000 – $200,000 per year + bonus

Type: Full-time

Insurance defense role with clear partner track, handling auto, construction defect, med mal, premises, and more. Good for attorneys with 2+ years of insurance defense who want flexibility (remote/hybrid), strong support staff, and a path to build their own practice.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Santa Fe, NM (healthcare compliance)

Salary: $46,988 – $112,200 per year + bonus eligible

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Lead Medicaid provider audits and regulatory compliance projects, using data and Excel to spot risks and improve processes. Ideal if you have 3+ years in audit/compliance or healthcare operations and want a role that blends analytics, project leadership, and cross-functional work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person. Don’t wait too long; strong legal and compliance roles in Santa Fe tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.