🎨 Santa Fe Arts Jobs: Multiple Creative Roles Now Hiring

Santa Fe’s arts scene is busy and hiring. If you love design, flowers, or music, there are a few solid options worth a look this week.

Employer: McCarthy Group Florists / Peoples Flowers (part of Family Flowers )

McCarthy Group Florists / Peoples Flowers (part of ) Location: Santa Fe, NM 87507 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: Not listed

Design custom bouquets and event pieces, help customers bring their ideas to life, and keep the shop looking beautiful. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, employee discount, and flexible schedule. 2+ years floral design experience required.

Employer: Not listed (local children’s theater)

Not listed (local children’s theater) Location: Santa Fe, NM 87505 (hybrid remote)

(hybrid remote) Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: From $30.00/hour, about 4–6 hours/week

Lead music for kids’ theater, guide young voices, and bring shows to life. Strong piano and vocal leadership are preferred, but no prior director experience is required, and the schedule is very flexible.

Employer: Lensic Performing Arts Center

Location: Santa Fe, NM (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $55,000 – $60,000 per year

Create and manage the visual look of the Lensic and Lensic 360 across print and digital. You’ll support marketing and fundraising, work closely with leadership, and use Adobe Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator daily. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO. Priority given to applications in by November 30, 2026.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.