undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
💰 Santa Fe Accounting & Finance Jobs with Multiple Openings
Santa Fe has some solid money-minded roles open right now, from community banking to nonprofit finance. If you like numbers and helping people with their money, these are worth a look.
Personal Banker II – Santa Fe
- Employer: Allied OneSource
- Location: Santa Fe, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$25 per hour
Relationship-focused banking role where you help customers with accounts, loans, and everyday transactions. Good fit if you have 1–2+ years in banking or finance, strong customer service skills, and want training and mentorship to grow in consumer banking.
Nonprofit Bookkeeper (Independent Contractor)
- Employer: Santa Fe Indigenous Center
- Location: Santa Fe, NM (Hybrid)
- Type: Part-time, independent contractor
- Pay: $35–$55 per hour (DOE)
Part-time, flexible bookkeeping role handling QuickBooks, payroll, grants, and nonprofit reporting. Great if you have 3+ years nonprofit bookkeeping, like detail work, and want a hybrid schedule with some in-person meetings.
Financial Consultant – St. Michaels Branch
- Employer: Nusenda Credit Union
- Location: Santa Fe, NM
- Type: Full-time (37–40 hours, Mon–Sat)
- Pay: Not listed
Front-line member service role where you act as a trusted financial guide, opening accounts, handling consumer loans, and backing up the teller line. Best for someone with 3–5 years in banking/financial institutions who likes problem-solving and working directly with members.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.