💰 Santa Fe Accounting & Finance Jobs with Multiple Openings

Santa Fe has some solid money-minded roles open right now, from community banking to nonprofit finance. If you like numbers and helping people with their money, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied OneSource

Allied OneSource Location: Santa Fe, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$25 per hour

Relationship-focused banking role where you help customers with accounts, loans, and everyday transactions. Good fit if you have 1–2+ years in banking or finance, strong customer service skills, and want training and mentorship to grow in consumer banking.

Employer: Santa Fe Indigenous Center

Location: Santa Fe, NM (Hybrid)

Type: Part-time, independent contractor

Pay: $35–$55 per hour (DOE)

Part-time, flexible bookkeeping role handling QuickBooks, payroll, grants, and nonprofit reporting. Great if you have 3+ years nonprofit bookkeeping, like detail work, and want a hybrid schedule with some in-person meetings.

Employer: Nusenda Credit Union

Location: Santa Fe, NM

Type: Full-time (37–40 hours, Mon–Sat)

Pay: Not listed

Front-line member service role where you act as a trusted financial guide, opening accounts, handling consumer loans, and backing up the teller line. Best for someone with 3–5 years in banking/financial institutions who likes problem-solving and working directly with members.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.