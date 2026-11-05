🚌 Santa Fe transportation jobs with multiple driving roles

Santa Fe has some solid driving and delivery openings right now, from steady full-time work to flexible seasonal gigs. If you like being on the road and staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: Parts Authority

Parts Authority Location: Santa Fe, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $15.50/hour

Deliver auto parts on set routes while being the daily face of Parts Authority, a fast-growing national parts distributor. This role comes with a long list of benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contribution, paid vacation/sick time, life insurance) and room to move up if you want a long-term path.

Employer: UPS

Location: Santa Fe, NM

Type: Seasonal / Temporary

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile reimbursement

Drive your own insured vehicle to deliver UPS packages around town during busy season. Good fit if you want short-term, active work with weekly pay and flexible, day-to-day scheduling, plus a chance to get experience with a major carrier.

Employer: Admiral Beverage Corporation

Location: Santa Fe, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Ride along in the truck and help load, unload, and place beverage products in customer stores. This is hands-on, physical work (lifting up to 100 lbs) with full-scale benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), retirement programs, and paid leave/holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like shifts and routes are often flexible once you talk to a recruiter.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.